Nokia 3.1 Goes on Sale Today in India: Price, Specifications And More

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global recently launched Android One smartphone Nokia 1 finally goes on sale. Nokia 3.1 will be available on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com. There are a bunch of offers bundled with the phone. Consumers buying Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will get 10% cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Consumers will additionally get two Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm. ICICI Bank credit and debit cards are entitled to 5 percent cash back on the purchase. In terms of telecom offers, Idea and Vodafone users will be given certain benefits. While Idea and Vodafone consumers also get specific offers. On a recharge of Rs 149 pack, users get 1 GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS (per day) for 28 days. Further, consumers upgrading from a 2G or a 3G phone to the new Nokia 3.1 will get 1 GB of data per day for 28 days.Nokia 3.1 features a larger 5.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal. Nokia 3.1 features a 13MP primary camera having f/2 aperture with auto-focus and LED flash. In terms of optics, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with f/ 2 aperture and 84.6-degree field of view. The device runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The device houses a 2,990mAh battery and lacks a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.