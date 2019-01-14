Nokia 3.1 Plus Price Officially Slashed to Rs 9,999 in India: Everything You Need to Know

HMD Global has slashed price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus by Rs 1,500. The smartphone will now be available at the same price as Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 9,999 instead of launch price of Rs 11,499. The price of the phone hasn't been reduced online yet, but Amazon India and Flipkart have already started selling it at a new price. Consumers interested in an Android One device under Rs 10,000 can consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus now.Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android Oreo operating system and is promised to receive monthly security updates. It runs the latest Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is powered by the MediaTek 6762 Helio P22 processor (4x2Ghz + 4x1.5Ghz) and is available with 2/3GB of RAM and 16/32GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD card).In terms of optics, the new Nokia device features a dual camera setup on the back, offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For taking selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both camera comes with support for live bokeh.The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB por