Nokia 3.1 Plus Vs Realme 2 Pro Vs Redmi 6 Pro: Android One Shakes up Budget Phones

HMD Global has now officially launched its latest budget smartphone Nokia 3.1 Plus in India today. Priced at Rs 11499, the newly launched smartphone will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone features dual 13MP and 5MP rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone ensuring regular security updates and OS upgrades. Nokia 3.1 Plus will compete with the likes of Realme 2 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1). Here's a specifications comparison between the new Realme 2 Pro, Redmi 6 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1).Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android Oreo operating system and is promised to receive monthly security updates. It runs the latest Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is powered by the MediaTek 6762 Helio P22 processor (4x2Ghz + 4x1.5Ghz) and is available with 2/3GB of RAM and 16/32GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD card).In terms of optics, the new Nokia device features a dual camera setup on the back, offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For taking selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both camera comes with support for live bokeh.The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.The Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, with the second sensor enabling depth-effect shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of portrait shots through an AI-based depth effect. The phone has 3,500 mAh battery capacity but lacks support for fast charging.As for its specifications, the new Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Additional features on the Redmi 6 Pro include a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Mi Band unlock as well as smart unlock at trusted locations. The device offers a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots.In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back that comes with AI prowess as per the company. Both the front and the back camera setups on the Redmi 6 Pro offer Portrait mode.