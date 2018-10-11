Nokia 3.1 Plus With 6.0-Inch Display And MediaTek P22 SoC Launched in India For Rs 11,499 Onwards

Live the #MegaLife with Nokia 3.1 Plus at just ₹11,499. pic.twitter.com/tctlOLcSc5 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 11, 2018

HMD Global has launched a new smartphone in India called the Nokia 3.1 Plus. Nokia 3.1 Plus comes in two different variants - 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In India, only the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage has been launched. The Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs 11,499 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The price of the model featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available is yet to be revealed. At this price point, the smartphone will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6, Realme 2 and more. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 19 through all major offline and the company has additionally tied up with Bharti Airtel to bundle free 1TB data. The company recently launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones in India, and announced the Nokia 7.1 globally.Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android Oreo operating system and is promised to receive monthly security updates. It runs the latest Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is powered by the MediaTek 6762 Helio P22 processor (4x2Ghz + 4x1.5Ghz) and is available with 2/3GB of RAM and 16/32GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD card).In terms of optics, the new Nokia device features a dual camera setup on the back, offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For taking selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both camera comes with support for live bokeh.The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.