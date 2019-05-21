Nokia 3.2 With Snapdragon 439 Launched: Price, Features, Launch Offers and More

HMD Global has introduced another budget handset for the Indian market. After launching the Nokia 4.2, the new Nokia 3.2 has launched in India for Rs 8,990. The budget smartphone was first showcased at MWC (Mobile World Congress) this year featuring a similar design at the Nokia 4.2 including a dedicated Google Assistant button.The handset features a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor paired with 2GB RAM with 16GB of storage or 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. At the back, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the back with an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. It has a 4,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner, but only on the 3GB variant.Like most Nokia phones, this one is also an Android One offering and will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It is also guaranteed to receive two upcoming OS upgrades as well as three years worth of security patches.The Nokia 3.2 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM variant while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,790. It will be available in two colour options including Black and Steel. HMD says that the handset is going to be available on the Nokia website and all major offline stores starting May 23.There are a bunch of launch offers, where Vodafone and Idea prepaid subscribers get an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 in the form of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each. Consumers can redeem these vouchers on recharges of Rs 199 and above. Customers who buy the device using HDFC Bank cards on EMI, as well as regular transactions, will get a cashback of 10 percent which is valid from May 23 to June 15. By using the promo code “LAUNCHGIFT” customers can also get a gift card of Rs 1,000 on the company’s website, and the company is offering a free one-time screen replacement for a period of six months.