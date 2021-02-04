Nokia 3.4 Confirmed to Launch in India 'Soon,' Full Specifications Revealed on India Website

The Nokia 3.4 has been listed on the Nokia India website for over two months, but it is not available to purchase in the country yet. It appears the phone will be up for sale in India soon, though the exact details still remain unclear. Nokia's brand-licensee HMD Global shared the development on Twitter earlier this week where it notes the launch will take place soon. The Nokia 3.4 was first rolled out in the European markets in September 2020 alongside Nokia 2.4.

Currently, the Nokia 2.4 is available in India for Rs 10,399 for the base 3GB variant. In contrast, the Nokia 3.4 is available in the UK at GBP 130 (approx Rs 12,800) for 3GB + 32GB storage option. It is likely the smartphone would retail in India around a similar price point. The Nokia 3.4 is listed on the Nokia India website in Fjord, Dusk, Charcoal colour options.

The website also notes the complete specifications of the smartphone. As per the listing, the Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box that is guaranteed to receive two of years Android updates. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The camera app on the Nokia 3.4 supports modes like AI imaging, portrait mode, night mode, and more.

New things to discover right on your fingertips with the Nokia 3.4.Are you ready to #AddNewToYou? #Nokia3dot4 pic.twitter.com/SckVEHLncn — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 3, 2021

Other features on the Nokia 3.4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, and more. It further packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The Nokia 3.4 also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack.