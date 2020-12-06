Nokia 3.4 May Launch in India by Mid-December, Expected to be Priced at Rs 11,999

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 2.4 in India, however, its website has listed the Nokia 3.4 as well but without any availability details. It appears that the company might launch the smartphone in India by mid-December. According to Nokia Power User, the phone would sit somewhere between Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 5.3 in terms of cost. The Nokia 3.4 phone might come with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB base variant, the report added.

The Nokia 3.4 was initially rolled out in the European markets in September. The phone is available in the UK at GBP 130 (approx Rs 12,800) for 3GB + 32GB storage option. Currently, the Nokia 2.4 is retailing at Rs 10,399 in India, while the Nokia 5.3 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999. The Nokia 3.4 is listed on the Nokia India website in Fjord, Dusk, Charcoal colour options.

In terms of the specifications, the Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box that is guaranteed to receive two of years Android updates. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The camera app on the Nokia 3.4 supports modes like AI imaging, portrait mode, night mode, and more.

Other features on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, and more. It further packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The Nokia 3.4 also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack.