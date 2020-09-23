Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Budget Smartphones Launched Along With Power Earbuds, Portable Speaker

Nokia parent HMD Global has launched two new budget smartphones in Europe during its #OnlyGadgetYouNeed event - the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4. The Nokia 3.4 is the first phone in Nokia 3 series to get triple rear cameras, as well as sporting a hole-punch font panel. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, houses a dual camera setup at the back. Both phones have been launched with HD+ displays. Along with the two budget offerings, Nokia also announced the global availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G, starting today. However, nothing is known about the India availability of any of the three new Nokia phones, as of now.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Price and Specifications

The Nokia 3.4 starts at a price of EUR 159 (approx. Rs 13,670), while the Nokia 2.4 has been priced at EUR 119 (approx. Rs. 10,230) onward. The Nokia 3.4 has been launched in three variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, comes in two variants – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both phones will be made available in Europe by the end of this month.

The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 SoC, and features a 6.39-inch HD+ hole-punch display. Along with that, the smartphone's triple camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary shooter, and 2-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional units. Up front, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with USB type-C for charging. It also has the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, is the lower of the two models. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, along with a dual camera setup, which houses 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel units.

Nokia 'Power' Earbuds, Portable Speaker

Apart from the two budget offerings, Nokia also launched a couple of accessories – the Nokia Power Earbuds and the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will start shipping in October at a price of EUR 59.9 (approx. Rs 5,100), while the standard Nokia Power Earbuds are priced at EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,800). The portable speaker will start shipping in November, at a price of EUR 34.9 (approx. Rs 3,000).