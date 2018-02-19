Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 to Fetch Rs 2,000 Cashback With Airtel Bundling

Bharti Airtel and HMD Global has announced a partnership to offer Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 smartphones with a cashback offer of Rs 2000 from Airtel. Both 4G smartphones will come bundled with a special Airtel recharge pack of Rs 169 offering 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited calling both local and STD calls.The Nokia 3 will be offered at an effective price of Rs 7499 while the Nokia 2 will cost Rs 4999. The cashback benefit of Rs 2,000 will be given to customers in two installments over 36 months. A customer will need to make Airtel prepaid recharges worth Rs 3500 within the 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback installment of Rs 500. Similarly, another set of recharges worth Rs 3500 over the next 18 months will make the customer eligible for the second installment of Rs 1500.“‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ program was launched by Airtel in October 2017 with the objective of making 4G smartphones more accessible for customers. Airtel has partnered with multiple mobile handset manufacturers to build an ‘open ecosystem’ of affordable 4G smartphones and bring them to market at budget friendly effective prices,” according to Airtel.