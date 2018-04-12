Nokia 3 Starts Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced the Nokia 3 will begin to receive the Android Oreo software update from today. Other Nokia devices like Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 already updated to the latest version of Android. To recall, the smartphone had been launched back at MWC 2017, before being brought to India in June of the same year. Back in December, the company said that it will skip the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Nokia 3 and will directly roll-out Android Oreo.With Android Oreo on the Nokia 3, users can access latest features exactly as Google intended, including Picture-in-Picture mode and 60 new emojis to express better. The update also comes with the Instant Apps declutter feature to allow the phone’s battery to last even longer by limiting background app usage.As well as updates, HMD Global works closely with Google to ensure all new additions to the Nokia smartphone portfolio deliver the best possible software experience the company said in a statement. The recently announced Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and the new Nokia 6, are available with Android Oreo and the Nokia 1 delivers the very latest OS experience through Android Oreo (Go edition). This is the fourth Nokia smartphone to receive Android Oreo update.To recall, the Nokia 3 was launched in India at Rs. 9,499. Nokia 3 features a 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a MediaTek quad-core 1.3GHz SoC paired with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4×71.4×8.4mm.