Nokia 3310 May Soon Return in a New Avatar at IFA 2019, 19 Years After Debut

Nokia 3310 — just the name itself spurts many into narrating tales of their first phones, reliving simpler times when the best feature of any given phone used to be pixelated Snake and Memory games. Interestingly, when the Nokia 3310 was launched for the first time ever, it was in September 2000, and Nokia was the overwhelming king of the mobile phone industry. 19 years later, and the reborn Nokia (under HMD Global) is barely a shadow of its own self, and while it has launched a few devices that are worth recommending, there's really nothing nearly as appealing or shocking as what Nokia's yesteryear legends were. Remember the Lipstick Phone?

It seems as if HMD Global is all set to play a second round of its nostalgia card, with yet another modern version of the iconic Nokia 3310. HMD's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, has posted two tweets that seemingly refer to the launch of a new version of the Nokia 3310, pending later this week at IFA 2019. While one tweet appended to the Nokia 3310's legendary durability, the other celebrated it through a bunch of the choicest memes and a statement that said that HMD will pay the "ultimate homage" to the 3310 this Thursday, September 5. That, though, is all that we know so far, and given there have been no real leaks about it either, we're not sure what to expect.

Nevertheless, to make an educated guess, expect the Nokia 3310's 2019 version to come with 4G connectivity, just how Reliance Jio's proprietary JioPhone pulled off successfully in India. It might also feature a larger display, and support some more of the 'lite' versions of popular apps such as WhatsApp, etc. All of this might just come at the same price point as its predecessor, and the all new Nokia 3310 will be aimed at markets such as India, where the demand for well priced, reliable devices with connectivity and a strong brand presence sounds like a reasonably good strategy for selling a device.

After re-entering the world of mobile devices, HMD Global launched the Nokia 3310's modern rendition in funky colours, basic internet connectivity, refined versions of classic games and the presence of some apps such as Facebook Lite, all within a budget package. However, an asking price of nearly Rs 5,000 seems a bit steep for such a device today, since even at such low prices, it is possible to get a basic smartphone experience, which any aspiring customer opts for nowadays. With reports of Nokia having reduced prices of the present generation Nokia 8110 4G, it is possible that the company is looking to clear stocks of its connected feature phones, ahead of the launch of a new device.

Further details are awaited as of now, with Nokia set to take the IFA stage for its new announcements on Thursday, September 5.

