Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 Prices Slashed, Now Available at Starting Price of Rs 7,999

The Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 launched earlier this year and is already receiving a price cut in India. The affordable smartphones were launched at a starting price of Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, but now the base variant of the Nokia 3.2 is selling at Rs 7,999 and the Nokia 4.2 is priced at Rs 9,499. The new prices are now live on the official Nokia India website.

The price drop comes right after the company had reduced the pricing of its popular mid-range smartphone, the Nokia 8.1. Earlier this month, Nokia had reduced the pricing of the entry-level variant to Rs 15,999, a drop from its launch price of Rs 27,999.

The Nokia 4.2 features a glass and plastic build and looks elegant and somewhat premium despite its low-end hardware capabilities. It also packs a waterdrop-notch on top of the 5.71-inch 720p TFT display. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 439 chip with an Adreno 505 GPU and it will be offered with either 2GB or 3GB RAM options with 16GB or 32GB storage, both of which will be expandable. At the back, you get a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, phase-detection autofocus, and an LED flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which also brings in AI-based Face Unlock and there is a dedicated Google Assistant key. Other features include a fingerprint scanner, a white notification light in the power button, 4G, FM radio, NFC, and Android 9.0 Pie.

The Nokia 3.2 features a large 6.26-inch 720p TFT display with a similar waterdrop notch as the 4.2. It is powered by the Snapdragon 429 chipset with similar 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB memory configurations. Notably the 16GB variant does not feature a fingerprint scanner but the 32GB variant gets one at the back. There’s a single 13-megapixel camera with autofocus and an LED flash and a front 5-megapixel camera which also supports Face Unlock. Rest of the features include a 4,000 mAh battery, Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, the same notification light sitting inside the power button, FM radio, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.