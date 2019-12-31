Nokia 4.2 Receives Price Cut, Now Available at Rs 6,795 on Amazon India

The Nokia 4.2, which was launched in May this year at a price of Rs 10,990, is now available at a reduced price of Rs 6,975. The price drop however, can only be seen on Amazon India. This is not the first time that the phone’s price has been slashed. Earlier, the price was cut down to Rs 9,499. Till date, this is the price that reflects on Flipkart. Nokia’s offering, which is available only in one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and has a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels.

At the back, the phone houses a dual-camera setup, including a combination of a 13 megapixels primary lens and a secondary camera with 2 megapixels depth sensor. The device has a selfie camera of 8 megapixels. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The unit is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 4.2 has an expandable memory card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated noise-cancellation microphone. When it comes to connectivity, the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, aptX, and even FM Radio.

