Nokia 4.2 Vs Redmi 7 Vs Realme 3: Sub Rs 10,000 Smartphones Compared

Finnish company HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, on Tuesday launched its budget Nokia 4.2 in India. Based on Google's Android One platform, the Nokia 4.2 was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February this year. The new Nokia smartphone comes with two interesting additions that have not been traditionally present in the company's phones – a dedicated Google Assistant button and a notification light in the power button. Nokia 4.2 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB + 32GB variant at this price point the smartphone will directly compete against Redmi 7 and Redmi 3.Nokia 4.2 runs on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone packs a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and 270PPI. The Nokia 4.2 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, HMD Global has added a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well with an f/2.0 lens.Further, the Nokia 4.2 packs a 3,000mAh battery, 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 400GB). In other specifications, you will get a Micro-USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, 4G, and VoLTE as well as VoWiFi support. The Nokia 4.2 also supports face unlock and includes an NFC chip. The dimensions are 148.95x71.30x8.39mm and the phone weighs 161 grams.The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are features like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance dynamic range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot.The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that attractive. Finally you get a 4,230mAh battery which should be more than enough to last all day.Redmi 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, along with an option for either 2GB memory and 32GB storage, or 3GB memory and 32GB storage. While 2GB may seem prohibitively low in today’s day and age, the Redmi 7 is still at par with the configurations that smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 offer.In terms of other specifications, the Redmi 7 sports a 4,000mAh battery, while to the rear of the phone is a dual camera setup. This setup is powered by a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor that will aid with colours, brightness and depth, including what Xiaomi calls ‘AI portrait mode’. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera with a waterdrop notch, at the top of the 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.