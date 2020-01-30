Nokia 400 4G Android Feature Phone Could Soon See the Light of Day

HMD Global, the Finnish firm that manufactures Nokia phones, may soon roll out a new feature phone that will run on Android. Speculations started after the Nokia 400 4G phone was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. What drew the attention of tech enthusiasts was the operating system it was said to run on -GAFP.

According to XDA Developers, it is not clear what GAFP implies, but the acronym was last seen on a leaked feature phone in 2019 and could stand for Google Android for Feature Phones. It was revealed by 9to5 Google when the phone had originally appeared on Wi-Fi Alliance website back in August 2019. The full video was removed from both Vimeo and YouTube but a snippet exists that suggests that the simple feature phone might come with Google Assistant.

The listing was updated recently with more information which points to one thing, HMD is working on a more pocket-friendly alternative for Android users. The report by XDA Developers added that HMD Global might unveil its Nokia 400 4G at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, which is going to be held in Barcelona. The GSMA MWC 2020 will begin from February 24 and continue till February 27. HMD is also expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 at MWC 2020.

