Nokia 5.1 First Sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Price, Specifications And More

Nokia 5.1 Plus is all set to go on sale in India on Flipkart today at 12 PM for Rs 10,999. It will primarily sell on Flipkart, at the same time it will also be available on the Nokia India online store. As for the launch offers, buyers using their HDFC Bank Credit Card or Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card can get five percent off on the selling price. There’s also a 10 percent instant cash discount on MasterCard for ‘First Online Payment’. Nokia 5.1 Plus buyers will also get Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB 3G / 4G data from Airtel when they recharge with Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448, over a period of 12 months.In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).