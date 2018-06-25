Nokia 5.1 Now Available For Pre-Order: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Nokia 5.1, the new device from HMD Global was recently launched in Moscow and the same will go on sale in July in Russia. The smartphone is up for pre-order and is expected to be priced around US$ 200 (Rs 13,000) in Russia. The company is also expected to launch the Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1 in India in the coming weeks.In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).The Nokia 5.1 will start at €189 (around Rs 14,800) and will be available from July.