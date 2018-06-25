English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nokia 5.1 Now Available For Pre-Order: Expected Price, Specifications And More
The smartphone is up for pre-order and is expected to be priced around US$ 200 (Rs 13,000) in Russia.
Nokia 5.1 Now Available For Pre-Order: Expected Price, Specifications And More (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Nokia 5.1, the new device from HMD Global was recently launched in Moscow and the same will go on sale in July in Russia. The smartphone is up for pre-order and is expected to be priced around US$ 200 (Rs 13,000) in Russia. The company is also expected to launch the Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1 in India in the coming weeks.
Also Read: OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.
Also Read: Apple Promises Fix For Faulty 'Butterfly' Keyboards
There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).The Nokia 5.1 will start at €189 (around Rs 14,800) and will be available from July.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.
Also Read: Apple Promises Fix For Faulty 'Butterfly' Keyboards
There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).The Nokia 5.1 will start at €189 (around Rs 14,800) and will be available from July.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed