Nokia 5.1 Plus Gets Android 9 Pie Update: Everything You Need to Know
Nokia 5.1 Plus is one of the few budget smartphones to get Android Pie update even months after Google rolled out the Android Pie update to device makers.
HMD Global’s CPO Juho Sarvikas confirmed that Android Pie is rolling out to the Nokia 5.1 Plus starting today. Presumably, this is a staged rollout which means all users likely won’t get it at exactly the same time. If you haven't received any update notifications on your Nokia phone, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. With the update, the company has added features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and more. The update comes with a file size of 1214.4MB. Nokia 5.1 Plus is one of the few budget smartphones to get Android Pie update even months after Google rolled out the Android Pie update to device makers.
In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.
There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC.
