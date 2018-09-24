English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 5.1 Plus Launched in India For Rs 10,999, Sale Begins on October 1
Nokia 5.1 Plus will be exclusively available via Flipkart and Nokia online store in India for Rs 10.999.
Nokia 5.1 Plus Launched in India For Rs 10,999, Sale Begins on October 1
Loading...
HMD Global owned Nokia has finally announced the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Nokia 5.1 Plus will be exclusively available via Flipkart and Nokia online store in India for Rs 10.999. The pre-orders are now open and the smartphone goes on sale on Monday, October 1. As part of the launch offer, Airtel customers can avail instant cashback of Rs 1,800 on the handset, and 240GB data benefits over 12 months on the Airtel’s plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.
In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.
There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).
In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.
There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- AFC U-16 Championship: Niraj Kumar's Heroics Helps India Earn Draw Against Iran
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...