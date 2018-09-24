Nokia 5.1 Plus Launched in India For Rs 10,999, Sale Begins on October 1

HMD Global owned Nokia has finally announced the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Nokia 5.1 Plus will be exclusively available via Flipkart and Nokia online store in India for Rs 10.999. The pre-orders are now open and the smartphone goes on sale on Monday, October 1. As part of the launch offer, Airtel customers can avail instant cashback of Rs 1,800 on the handset, and 240GB data benefits over 12 months on the Airtel’s plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).