Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India, Sale Details Will be Announced on Flipkart Today

Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India on August 21. While unveiling the device, the company did not mention the price of the smartphone and neither did it reveal an official sale date. Now the Nokia 5.1 Plus will finally get a confirmed price today. The price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be confirmed at 2 pm on Flipkart and the new Nokia smartphone will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. It will also be sold on Nokia’s online store in India. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be priced lower than the 6.1 Plus, perhaps somewhere around Rs 13,000 given the specs on offer.In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).