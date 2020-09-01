Nokia 5.3 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Nokia.com: Specifications, Price and More

The newly launched Nokia 5.3 will be going on its first sale in India today. Originally unveiled back in March, the mid-range smartphone was launched in India last week. The handset is slightly dated when it comes to the specifications but offers a stock Android experience and the promise of timely updates.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch in-cell display with an HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a waterdrop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and will be available in India with either 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM options.

The quad-camera setup at the back comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shoots and depth sensing. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. This handset comes in 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with the option of expanding further using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a dedicated Google Assistant button and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It will come with stock Android 10 and will be upgradable to Android 11 once it is released. Colour options include Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand.

The Nokia 5.3 is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while its 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 15,499. The handset is currently available from Amazon India and Nokia India’s official website. Customers will be able to get benefits worth Rs 4,000 from Jio on its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan which includes Rs 2,000 instant cashback as well as Rs 2,000 worth of vouchers.