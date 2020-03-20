Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched as Company’s Refreshed Budget Offerings

Apart from its first flagship handset, the Nokia 8.3, HMD Global announced two more handsets adding to its 2020 portfolio of smartphones. The Nokia 1.3 is the company’s new Android Go offering while the Nokia 5.3 is a new budget smartphone with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Nokia 5.3

This smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) in-cell display with a waterdrop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and it will offered with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The quad-camera setup at the back comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shoots and depth sensing. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

This handset will be offered in either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 with the option of expanding further using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a dedicated Google Assistant button and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It will come with stock Android 10 and will be upgradable to Android 11 once it is released.

The handset will be available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options with pricing starting at EUR 189 (Rs 15,500 approx) for the base variant. The handset will be available in global markets starting next month.

Nokia 1.3

The new Nokia 1.3 is an Android 10 (Go edition) smartphone and the company has confirmed that it will go on to get Android 11 (Go edition) and even Android 12 (Go edition) updates. It features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop display and up to 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. There’s an 8-megapixel camera at the back, with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It will come with Google Go Camera app that offers artificial intelligence (AI) backed Low Light enhancement, HDR, and Portrait modes.

As for storage, you get 16GB of eMMC 5.1 expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB) while rest of the features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated Google Assistant button and at EUR 95 (Rs 7,500 approx),

