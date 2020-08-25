Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 Finally Make Their Way to India: Price, Specifications and More

After teasing the launch of the Nokia 5.3, the company has finally made the handset official for the Indian market. The company has also announced the Nokia C3, which was launched in China earlier this year. Both the smartphones are fairly low-specced but are going to offer stock Android experience as well as Nokia's promise of quick OS updates in the future.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch in-cell display with an HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a water drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and will be available India with either 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. The quad-camera setup at the back comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shoots and depth sensing. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. This handset comes in 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with the option of expanding further using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a dedicated Google Assistant button and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It will come with stock Android 10 and will be upgradable to Android 11 once it is released. Colour options include Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand.

The Nokia 5.3 is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while its 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 15,499. Pre-orders are live on the Nokia India website while the handset will be available for purchase starting September 1. Customers will be able to get benefits worth Rs 4,000 from Jio on its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan which include a Rs 2,000 instant cashback as well as Rs 2,000 worth of vouchers.

The new Nokia C3 sits below the Nokia 5.3 and features a 5.99-inch HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with up to 3GB RAM. There is a 8-megapixel camera at the back with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash while at the front there is a 5-megapixel sensor to take selfies. The handset comes in two storage options, 16GB and 32GB with the option of a micro SD card expansion. There is a 3,040mAh battery that is said to offer up to 16.5 days of standby time on a single charge and you also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This one also comes with stock Android 10 while prices start at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant while the 3GB + 32GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 8,999. Colour options include Cyan and Sand.

The Nokia C3 will be available for purchase starting September 17, while pre-orders will go live on Nokia India's website starting September 10.