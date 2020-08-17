Nokia 5.3 Spotted on Indian Website, Expected to Launch Soon

The Nokia 5.3 is finally expected to launch in India in the coming days. Showcased back in March alongside the Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 1.3, the smartphone is a budget offering from the company featuring a circular quad-camera setup at the back. It was recently spotted on the Nokia India website suggesting that the company might launch the handset soon. There is also the option to sign up to get early information about the release date.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications and Price

This smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch in-cell display with an HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a water drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and was announced with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM options

The quad-camera setup at the back comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shoots and depth sensing. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

This handset comes in either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 with the option of expanding further using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a dedicated Google Assistant button and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It will come with stock Android 10 and will be upgradable to Android 11 once it is released. Colour options include Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand.

The smartphone was originally announced for EUR 189 (Rs 15,500 approx) for the base variant however we are still awaiting the official India pricing and the launch date.