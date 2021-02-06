Nokia 5.4 Coming to India Soon, Flipkart Teases Camera, Design Ahead of Official Launch

Nokia is set to launch its Nokia 5.4 smartphone in India soon. A page for the Nokia 5.4 has been made live on e-commerce website Flipkart, hinting at an imminent launch soon. Apart from that, Flipkart has released a couple of short video teasers that give us an idea about the smartphone's camera and design. While there is still no launch date for the upcoming Nokia smartphone, reports have said that it is set to debut on February 10.

Alongside the Nokia 5.4, the HMD Global brand is also reported to launch the Nokia 3.4 smartphone in the country. Both the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia 3.4 have been launched in Eurpoe already, with the Nokia 5.4 priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs 16,900) and the Nokia 3.4 being priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs 13,900). A recent report in NokiaPowerUser, a website that tracks Nokia developments, said that the Nokia 3.4 will be priced at Rs 11,999 onwards in the Indian market.

The video teasers shared on YouTube show the Nokia 5.4's camera capabilities and the design. The Nokia 5.4 Europe variant is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone shipped with Android 10 out of the box, but Nokia has said that it will be updated to Android 11 soon. There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Nokia 5.4 and the smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup.

The quad camera setup on the Nokia 5.4 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Nokia 5.4 has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.