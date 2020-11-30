Nokia 5.4 May Launch in December With Hole-Punch Display and Quad Rear Cameras: Here's What We Know

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global is reportedly working on the successor of Nokia 5.3, namely the Nokia 5.4 that is said to launch next month if there aren't any "roadblocks." According to a report by NokiaPowerUser citing sources, the new Nokia 5.4 will come 6.4-inch display and up to 128GB storage. The rear camera setup is also said to include four cameras, similar to the Nokia 5.3 that was launched in March this year. At the moment, HMD Global is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone therefore, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

The report adds that the Nokia 5.4 would come in 4GB + 64GB base storage option along with a 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone is further said to be available in Blue and Purple colour options, though more colour variants might come later. The Nokia 5.4 is tipped to feature a hole-punch design on the front panel instead of a water-drop notch on the Nokia 5.3. Without naming the processor, the report claims that this mid-range smartphone from Nokia will come equipped with a faster SoC as compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it is rumoured that the Nokia 5.4 may debut along with the Nokia 7.3 5G by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Nokia 5.4 is currently listed on Australian e-retailer platform, Aus Shop IT at AUD 349 (approx Rs 19,000). The website does not highlight the phone's specifications except for its Purple colour option. Whereas, the Nokia 5.3 is available in India for Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. It packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, a single 8-megapixel front camera. Its rear camera module houses a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. Other features on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.