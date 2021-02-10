Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Qualcomm SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

The Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 have been launched in India, months after HMD Global, the Nokia mobile brand licensee unveiled them in select markets. The Nokia 5.4 comes with quad rear cameras while the Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera setup. Both smartphones pack a 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The devices will go on sale in India later this month.

The Nokia 5.4 comes in two configurations of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB for Rs 15,499. Customers can choose the device in Dusk and Polar Night colour options and its sale in the country will start from February 17 via Flipkart and Nokia India website. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant and comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. The phone is up for pre-booking via the Nokia website and will go on sale from February 20. Customers can grab the smartphone via the Nokia website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box that is guaranteed to receive two of years Android updates. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The camera app on the Nokia 3.4 supports modes like AI imaging, portrait mode, night mode, and more.

Other features on the Nokia 3.4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, and more. It further packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The Nokia 3.4 also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack.

In contrast, the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display that offers 19:5:9 aspect ration and slim bezels. Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and is also Android 11-ready.

Its quad rear camera setup provided by Zeiss optics, includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Nokia claims that users can shoot videos at 60pfs. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. Other features on the phone include 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual microphones, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and more. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. HMD Global claims that the Nokia 5.4 can last for up two days per charge, with standard usage.