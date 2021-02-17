Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Specs and Best Deals

The Nokia 5.4 is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart. Its sale started earlier today, and the e-commerce giant is also offering a variety of sale deals on the smartphone. The Nokia 5.4 that succeeds the Nokia 5.3 from last year packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and quad rear cameras. It is available to purchase in two storage variants. Apart from the Nokia 5.4, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global launched Nokia Power Earbuds Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are now available for purchase in the Indian market as well.

The Nokia 5.4 comes in two configurations of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB for Rs 15,499. Customers can choose the device in Dusk and Polar Night colour options. In terms of sale offers, customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can enjoy 5 percent cashback deal, while they can also select no-cost EMI payment option at 2,584 per month. On the other hand, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are available at Rs 3,599 via Nokia India website. They come in two colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display that offers 19:5:9 aspect ration and slim bezels. Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and is also Android 11-ready.

Its quad rear camera setup provided by Zeiss optics, includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Nokia claims that users can shoot videos at 60pfs. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. Other features on the phone include 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual microphones, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and more. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. HMD Global claims that the Nokia 5.4 can last for up two days per charge, with standard usage.

ALSO READ: Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With 35-Hour Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,599

Whereas, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature 6mm audio drivers and ship with 100 percent recyclable paper packaging. The earbuds also have an IPX7 rating for dust and water-resistant and support touch control. For connectivity, the audio device uses Bluetooth v5.0 and works with Android and iOS devices. HMD Global has bundled the earbuds with a charging case that packs a 600mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The case is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. However, each earbud packs a 50mAh battery that is rated to deliver five hours of continuous playback.