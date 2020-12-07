Nokia 5.4 Reportedly Spotted in An FCC Listing, May Come With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Nokia may be working on bringing its Nokia 5.4 to the markets. The smartphone has allegedly been spotted in a US FCC listing that hints at some of the specifications of the smartphone as well as giving us an idea as to what the smartphone's design may be like. A Nokia smartphone with the model number TA-1340 is said to be the Nokia 5.4. Nokia is reported to launch the Nokia 5.4 soon, but the company has not said anything about the speculated smartphone.

The FCC listing for the TA-1340 model shows a sketch of the smartphone that hints at the layout of the ports, camera module, front panel, and other details. The supposed Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a flat display with a hole-punch design. There is a USB type-C port and a speaker grill on the bottom. Further, the sketch shows the volume buttons on the right side of the smartphone while the left side houses a SIM tray and a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the back, the sketch shows a circular camera module similar to the one seen on the Nokia 5.3. It houses four cameras and there is a fingerprint scanner right below the camera module.

The FCC listing comes alongside a user manual for the supposed Nokia 5.4. The user manual shows the model number as TA-1333 and TA-1340, suggesting that TA-1333 could be a variant of the Nokia 5.4. The listing says that the smartphone will come with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Nokia 5.4 has previously been reported to be in the works. The smartphone is rumoured to arrive with a 6.4-inch hole-punch display and in two variants.