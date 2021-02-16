Nokia 5.4 Review: Locked In Battle With The Poco M3, With A Premium For Clean Android

I have to make this absolutely clear from the start. There is just something about the simplicity of Nokia phones which gets my attention every single time, even though I know there are always similarly priced rivals who may win a battle or two in terms of pure specs. Never been one to fall purely for specs, experience matters. That’s what the newest Nokia phone to arrive, the Nokia 5.4 also replicates. Much like its elder siblings. The thing is, much like its predecessors, the Nokia 5.4 also lands in the thick of the battle. Not just in terms of the price band, but also the very aggressive competition it has to face. The Nokia 5.4 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The pricing is very similar to the Nokia 5.3 which was launched in the second half of last year.

The competition, at these price points is tough. The Poco M3 is priced upwards of Rs 10,999 and offers the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor but with more RAM and storage as well. So does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro which has the advantage of a slightly more affordable price tag while offering a more powerful processor and more storage as well as RAM options. In the end, it may really come down to how much of a premium you put on the clean Android One experience. Or simply brand perception, something that is being swayed (rightly or not is another matter of debate) by a lot of chatter on social media.

Things get off on a strong footing for the Nokia 5.4, at least as far as the design goes. There are two colour options—Polar Night and Dusk. No conventional and often boring black, or the now fairly common red, for instance. What you see photographed here is the Polar Night colour, which is one of the best blue based finishes I have seen on a smartphone. Very slightly shiny, but nothing that’ll have the look ruined by fingerprints or smudges. The Nokia 5.4 is a very nice phone to hold. The curves on the back are at just the right places and the slightly rounded spines make this a really handy phone. That isn’t something we’d say often about a phone with a 6.4-inch display.

Switch this on, and what awaits you is a HD+ display, which basically means 1560 x 720-pixel resolution. This isn’t the strongest suite on the spec sheet, particularly when the Poco M3 rocks in with a slightly larger 6.5-inch display with the 2340 x 1080 resolution. This means, for instance, a YouTube video that you play will limit itself to the 720p resolution. To top that off, the Nokia 5.4 also doesn’t bother with any of the modern day value-additions, such as the 90Hz refresh rate. It’s a pretty bright IPS display and does well on the colour accuracy and visibility front. There’s the setting to adjust the white balance of this screen between cool and warm, but I didn’t see a setting to boost the colour saturation of this screen. The Nokia 5.4’s display is one of those clear cases where everything just works, but that’s about. I’m not exactly sure how much futureproofing this allows, in case you want to hold on to this phone for quite a few years.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor is the beating heart of the Nokia 5.4 and its paired with 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM, depending on which variant you pick. What we are testing here is the 4GB RAM variant, and there are two very distinct sides to this coin. Here and now, this combination simply works. There are no issues, as long as you remember that you’ve bought an Android phone on a budget and don’t end up expecting too much from it. Multi-tasking is acceptably fast and most apps don’t really get bogged down. It simply delivers, as long as you know the virtual performance ceiling. That being said, again, futureproofing is a bit of a doubt, considering apps will become inevitably heavier over time, Android will add more features and your requirements from the phone will only become that much more. It cannot be said with certainty if the 4GB RAM variant will really hold up in the test of time. My recommendation is, spend that little extra and get the 6GB RAM option. As for just 64GB storage built-in, there’s the microSD card slot that’s available to you for adding more storage in case that’s what you need—and you will, for sure.

It’s a large 4000mAh battery and it delivers on the stamina bit. This lasts 2 days on one charge, with the most commonly used apps being the usual suspects—social media, web browsing, some bit of camera and a bit of YouTube binging. This supports 10-watt fast charging.

Android 10 on the Nokia 5.4 is, as you would expect, absolutely clean and clutter free. As Google would have wanted it with Android, at least outside of their own Pixel phone line-up. That certainly has its advantages, particularly the no preloaded bloatware scenario. I had made this observation with the Nokia 5.3 as well, that there is no option for automatically unlocking the phone when you punch in the PIN—you have to tap enter also for the phone to unlock. An unnecessary additional step. Face ID isn’t the fastest in detecting, though it is quicker than the predecessor. The downer is that the Nokia 5.4 will begin its journey as your phone, running Android 10. The Android 11 update is expected soon, though exactly when, your guess is as good as mine. But in the long term, one could expect the Nokia 5.4 to get Android updates as well as security patches for much longer, even after most rival phones would have been forgotten by their respective brands.

Cameras is where the Nokia 5.4 gets a significant upgrade over the Nokia 5.3—the quad camera setup has a 48-megapixel wide camera leading the way with a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The photos that this camera setup captures are quite acceptable with the detailing and the crispness. However, it is very clear to see that colour richness isn’t the strongest suite and, in some instances, photos look colder than how the scene was in reality. Also, there is the slight sluggishness that the camera app exhibits from time to time when clicking certain photos—you don’t know which ones need you to wait a second longer without moving. If you end up moving the phone sooner than ideal, the images return with considerable blur. To be on the safe side, make it a habit to hold the pose, much like how a batsman admires a well-timed and beautifully placed cover drive as it rolls to the boundary.

The Nokia 5.4’s low light photos return the best possible results with the night mode enabled, thanks to that extra boost with exposure and subsequently detailing as well as the better separation between the brighter and the darker images in a frame. Edges look fairly well done but zoom in and the aggressive noise reduction becomes quite apparent. You’ll also have to factor in the slower image processing for low light photos.

The Last Word: The Strong Nokia Elements Are Undeniable

The Nokia 5.4 is as Nokia a phone as it could have been. The strong points are stronger than ever. Consistent performance, clean Android with no preloaded apps or bloatware, strong battery life and well, it is Made in India as well. That being said, the spec sheet wars aren’t the Nokia 5.4’s strongest suite, and that’s something quite apparent with the lower resolution display compared with what most rivals manage. There are takers for a simple phone, and the Nokia 5.4 is a very good option for those who do not want a complicated phone.