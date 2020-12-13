Nokia 5.4 Spotted on Google AR Core Supported Devices List: All You Need to Know

Nokia Mobile brand licensee is reportedly working on Nokia 5.4 that will succeed the Nokia 5.3, launched in March this year. It appears that the smartphone has appeared on the Google AR Core Supported list, therefore not only highlighting its moniker but also assuring its development. The phone was spotted by MySmartPrice, that previously revealed its specifications in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The Google list also includes the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 6.1 Plus (2018), and Nokia 6.2 that is available in select markets including in India.

Although the Google AR Core Supported list does not highlight any specifications of the smartphone, it safe to assume that the Nokia 5.4 will have support for various AR applications and Google will optimise the device for better user experience. Since the company launched Nokia 5.3 less than 10 months ago, we can expect its launch next year only.

Earlier this month, another report by the same publication had indicated that the Nokia 5.4 would come with a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone will reportedly pack dual-SIM support, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its inbuilt storage is also said to be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone might feature a quad rear camera setup that is said to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. To recall, the Nokia 5.3 also includes a quad rear camera setup but with a 13-megapixel primary camera. Further, the report had added that the Nokia 5.4 would come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include 4,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 10 out-of-the-box. It may have two colour options of Blue and Purple.

The cost of the smartphone remains unclear, but to recall, the Nokia 5.3 retails in India at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM option while the 6GB RAM variant costs 14,499. Both the phones have 64GB storage.