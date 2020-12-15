Nokia 5.4 With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launced: Price, Specs and More

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new Nokia 5.4, days after the phone spotted on Google AR Core supported list. The new budget smartphone succeeds the Nokia 5.3 that was launched in March this year. Notable features on the new Nokia offering include quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 662 SoC. The Nokia 5.4 comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options, and it is available in select markets at EUR 189 (approx Rs 17,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The pricing details of its 6GB + 128GB storage variant remains unclear. Additionally, the company is yet to share its India availability details.

In terms of designs, the back panel of the Nokia 5.4 looks similar to that of its predecessor, Nokia 5.3. However, the front panel of the new device includes a hole-punch cutout instead of a waterdrop notch. Its come with a 6.39-inch HD+ display that offers 19:5:9 aspect ration and slim bezels. Under the hood, the Nokia 5.4 packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. The company says that the phone is guaranteed with three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades.

Its quad rear camera setup provided by Zeiss optics, includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Nokia claims that users can shoot videos at 60pfs. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. Other features on the phone include 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual microphones, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and more. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. HMD Global claims that the Nokia 5.4 can last for up two days per charge, with standard usage.