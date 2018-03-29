English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 5 And Nokia 6 Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update in India
As per NokiaPowerUser reports, the Android 8.1 Oreo update is rolling out to the Nokia 5 in countries such as India, Tunisia, and Indonesia, while the Nokia 6 is only receiving it in India currently.
Nokia 5 And Nokia 6 Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update in India (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global has now also rolled out Android Oreo 8.1 update to its Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones. According to NokiaPowerUser reports, the Android 8.1 Oreo update is rolling out to the Nokia 5 in countries such as India, Tunisia, and Indonesia, while the Nokia 6 is only receiving it in India currently. Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 received Oreo 8.0 update in earlier this year in January.
The Nokia 5 Android 8.1 Oreo update weighs in at 860MB, whereas the size of the Nokia 6 update is about 930MB. Along with Android 8.1 Oreo, HMD also included the March security patch in the update. The software update also brings a range of new features like- new settings menu, battery saving navigation buttons and more to the Nokia devices. One can check the availability of the fresh update on your Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 by going to Settings > System updates.
To recall, launched in February last year the Nokia 5 features 5.2-inch IPS HD display with sculpted Corning Gorilla glass and comes with a 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus camera (PDAF) and 8MP front camera with auto-focus. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and has internal memory of 16GB that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It sports 3000mAh battery.
Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. The device houses 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery.
