Nokia 5310 XpressMusic Feature Phone Costs Rs 3,399 for 16MB Storage and a VGA Camera!

Nokia has launched its inexpensive, entry-level feature phone, the 5310 XpressMusic in India. The all-new 5310 comes as a revised version of the original Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, which the company had launched way back in 2007. After 13 years, the return of an iconic phone has brought back a whole lot of nostalgia that harks back to Nokia's heyday. The all-new XpressMusic comes with dual-SIM support, an MP3 player, dual speakers and a wireless FM Radio. Just like the old one, the new Nokia 5310 XpressMusic also comes with dedicated music buttons, and has a claimed standby battery life of 22 days on a single charge.

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic Specifications

The dual-SIM Nokia 5310 XpressMusic features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with 240 x 320-pixel screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6260A chipset, coupled with 8MB RAM and 16MB onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD cards. The device also runs on the company's Series 30+ software platform. For photos and videos, the Nokia 5310 features a VGA rear camera with LED flash. However, there is no selfie camera up front.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 5310 include Bluetooth v3.0, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a removable 860mAh battery that claims to provide over 20 hours of talk time. The phone measures 13.1mm in width, which is discernibly thicker than the original 5310 XpressMusic, and weighs 88.2 grams.

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic Price and Availability Details

The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic has a price tag of Rs 3,999 and has been launched in three colour options - Black, Red, and White. Those interested in buying can head to either Nokia India's own online store or Amazon India, to purchase the device from June 23. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic will also be available for pre-bookings through the aforementioned platforms later today, and will be sold via offline retailers from July 22.