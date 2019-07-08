Nokia 6.1 Gets Rs 2,000 Price Cut in India, 4GB Model Now Available for Rs 9,999

Looking for a budget smartphone? Here’s some good news. HMD Global has reduced the price of the Nokia 6.1 in India by Rs 2,000. The Nokia 6.1 is now available for purchase at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the 3GB/32GB variant is available for Rs 6,999.

Customers can buy the phone at a discounted price from Amazon, Flipkart as well as the official website of the company. Nokia 6.1 is available in three colour variants—Black and Copper, White and Iron, Blue and Gold.

The phone was launched last year in March. Considering the launch price of Rs 20,095 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs 17,979 for the 3GB + 32GB option, the current price offerings for both the variants make Nokia 6.1 a good ‘bargain’ purchase.

The phone boasts of a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Storage can be upgraded in both the variants to up to 128 GB using a micro SD card. Nokia 6.1 comes running with an Android 8.1 that’s upgradable to the latest Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of the camera, the primary camera is a 16 MP f/2.o unit with dual-tone flash. It has an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and USB Type-C. The device is powered by an integrated 3,000 mAh battery. The battery supports 18W fast charging, wherein you get 50% recharge in just 30 minutes.