Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2

HMD Global, the house of Nokia phones has come up with yet another mid-range offering in India and this one comes as a successor to its Nokia 6.1. With its unveiling taking place at an event in Delhi today, the new smartphone is being called the Nokia 6.1 Plus by the company. We had a chance to spend some time with the device and here we try to figure out whether the new and extra 'Plus' is justified on Nokia's latest product.First and foremost, the new Nokia 6.1 Plus has been priced at Rs 15,999 and at this price, the device offers you a notch display, a dual camera setup at the back as well as an Android One operating system as a highlight. For those unaware, the 'Android One' category of smartphones come with a stock Android operating system, meaning a lighter OS, less bloatware and yes, a faster performance.Be that as it may, how the Nokia 6.1 Plus pulls it off is what we need to focus upon here. And since this is a successive variant to a previous Nokia device, what comes as an upgrade is easier to judge in the form of a comparison. For those who have used the Nokia 6.1, there is a general notion that the smartphone was already much potent in terms of its design, features as well as the overall Android One experience. Now with its Plus variant, Nokia has taken all of this and given it a very modernistic twist.Take the looks of the Nokia 6.1 Plus for instance. It is way too hard, if not impossible, to judge the smartphone as a device retailing at the price tag which it carries. One simple glance will tell you that Nokia has gone for a premium appearance for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and voila! they managed to pull it off as well. You can accredit this to a glass finish at both the front and the back and even the neatly placed components, including the hard keys and the camera module at the back that protrudes just about right. The fingerprint sensor below it is also optimally located for an easy operation.A particular delight about the looks of the Nokia 6.1 Plus is the slim bezel area all around the display that comes into focus as soon as you light up the screen. There is a Nokia branding at the bottom and a small notch at the top houses the front camera and the earpiece.The overall form factor of the device is quite handy and surprisingly light too, considering the earlier version was on the heavier side by a good 20 grams.The premium appeal even extends to the performance of the smartphone. The display offers a smooth touch on a stock Android UI, so as a user, operating the smartphone is as smooth as velvet on the new Nokia 6.1 Plus. This experience is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and a 4GB RAM, a combination that worked very well for the limited tasks which we performed on the smartphone till now. An even more appealing feature, however, is the promise of regular and timely updates from Google on the Nokia 6.1 Plus as an Android One device.We will be sharing an extensive review of the Nokia 6.1 Plus' performance capabilities, camera prowess as well as its battery backup soon. For now, the fact that the device comes with a USB type-C connectivity as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack makes it an attractive proposition.There is no doubt that Nokia has come up with a solid competitor in the Indian market this time that not only oozes of an exceptional look and feel but also carries significant upgrades over an already worthy device. What's more, with the Android One branding, there are not many smartphones which can take on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the likes of Xiaomi's Mi A2 which do, do not seem to be at par with it at all.