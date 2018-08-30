Nokia 6.1 Plus to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Price, launch Offers And More

Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone will be available for its first online sale at 12 pm today. The handset was on pre-orders till now in India via both Flipkart and Nokia online store and will be on sale via Flipkart and Nokia online shop. As for the launch offers, HDFC is offering no-cost EMI on its credit cards. Jio customers get 240GB of complementary data (20GB per month for 12 months on buying recharges of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs. 448) as well as Rs. 1,800 cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs. 50. Airtel customers will receive Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB data over 12 months on recharge plans of Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448, all buyers also get no-cost EMIs.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.