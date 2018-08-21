Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Honor Play: Mid Range Android Phone Face Off

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus s at an event in New Delhi today. HMD Global has priced the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 15,999 in India. The smartphone comes in only the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and will be available in gloss midnight blue, gloss black and gloss white colours. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy On6, Xiaomi Mi A2 and Honor Play. Here's a specifications comparison between the new Nokia 6.1 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On6, Xiaomi Mi A2 and Honor Play to have an idea of the same.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.Samsung Galaxy On6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display. The smartphone is backed by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHZ. It includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.In terms of optics, comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front lens with LED flash. Its rear camera comes with Beauty, Animated GIF, Action, Panorama, Food, as well as HDR modes. On the connectivity front, the smartphone is 4GB VolTE enabled and includes support for Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi and 3.5-mm headphone jack. The smartphone is available in Black and Blue colours.First up, let us see what the all-new Mi A2 has to offer. Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor. It also comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is backed by AI for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies.Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.Honor came up with its gaming-centric budget smartphone on August 5. The new Honor device boasts of GPU turbo technology that increases the performance by 60 per cent while reducing the battery consumption by 30 per cent as per the company.In terms of specifications, Honor Play, the smartphone is about 7.5mm thin and weighs 176 grams. The device features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone runs on the Kirin 970 SoC and will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB ram with 64GB storage.The Honor Play packs a dual camera setup on its back. The vertically stacked unit consists of 16MP + 2MP sensors. Also, powerful AI features support features like Scene Detection and Portrait Mode. On the front is a 16MP single sensor for selfies and video calls.