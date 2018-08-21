Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus with a notched display in India. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was first launched in Hong Kong last month but is, in fact, the global variant of the Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May of this year. HMD Global has priced the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 15,999 in India. The smartphone comes in only the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and will be available in gloss midnight blue, gloss black and gloss white colours. It will be going on sale from August 30. Pre-orders will start from today itself. Launch offers will be detailed shortly.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.