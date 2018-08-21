Nokia 6.1 to Launch in India Today: Everything We Know So Far

HMD Global is expected to launch its new device Nokia 6.1 today and is going to be exclusively available on Flipkart. The event is set to start at 12PM IST, and those interested can watch the live stream on Nokia Mobile’s YouTube account or any of its social media handles. Nokia Mobile's Twitter handle shared a mysterious image of a smartphone's silhouette with the caption "Get ready to unveil the most awaited phone." The tweet confirms the launch date as August 21. The support page of the Nokia 6.1 Plus has been live on the Nokia India website for quite some time now.The device has been already launched as Nokia X6 in China in May. In terms of pricing Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6) starts at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approximately) for the base variant with 4GB RAM plus 32GB storage. The mid variant with 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage will retail at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000 approximately). The top model with 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage carries a price tag of CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,100 approximately).The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.