Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Nokia 6.2 'Daredevil' and Nokia 7.2 'Star-Lord' May Launch in August

While both will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM variants, they could be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, although there is a chance that the Nokia 7.2 may use a 710 processor instead.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nokia 6.2 'Daredevil' and Nokia 7.2 'Star-Lord' May Launch in August
This is what the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 might look like. Image for Representation (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

It seems that Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will be launched together. Codenamed as Daredevil and Star-Lord, according to Nokia Power Users, the launch date may be sooner than anticipated as well. While there have been tips that claim the launch date to be between August and September, there are rumours on Twitter, that suggest that the smartphones may actually be launched in August, though nothing has been explicitly claimed.

Based on tips and rumours, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 may be launched in August and while it is not yet verified, HMD has moved quickly to get Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 certified in the Indian and Russian markets and thus a launch in August is not too far-fetched.

Notably, both Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 are expected to feature a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel rear camera sensors and 120-degree wide-angle lens in a round camera module, just like the old Lumia handsets. Both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are expected to feature IPS LCD displays measuring at 6.18-inch with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 ratio. While both will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM variants, they could be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, although there is a chance that the Nokia 7.2 may use a 710 processor instead. The phones are also expected to feature Nokia' OZO Audio recording tech for improved sound recording while making videos.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram