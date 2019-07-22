Nokia 6.2 'Daredevil' and Nokia 7.2 'Star-Lord' May Launch in August
While both will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM variants, they could be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, although there is a chance that the Nokia 7.2 may use a 710 processor instead.
This is what the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 might look like. Image for Representation (Image: Twitter)
It seems that Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will be launched together. Codenamed as Daredevil and Star-Lord, according to Nokia Power Users, the launch date may be sooner than anticipated as well. While there have been tips that claim the launch date to be between August and September, there are rumours on Twitter, that suggest that the smartphones may actually be launched in August, though nothing has been explicitly claimed.
Based on tips and rumours, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 may be launched in August and while it is not yet verified, HMD has moved quickly to get Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 certified in the Indian and Russian markets and thus a launch in August is not too far-fetched.
Notably, both Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 are expected to feature a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel rear camera sensors and 120-degree wide-angle lens in a round camera module, just like the old Lumia handsets. Both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are expected to feature IPS LCD displays measuring at 6.18-inch with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 ratio. While both will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM variants, they could be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, although there is a chance that the Nokia 7.2 may use a 710 processor instead. The phones are also expected to feature Nokia' OZO Audio recording tech for improved sound recording while making videos.
