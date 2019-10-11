Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know

After launching the Nokia 7.2 in India, HMD Global has now announced that the Nokia 6.2 is officially available for purchase. Originally showcased at IFA 2019 in Berlin, the Nokia 6.2 is a successor to the 6.1 and borrows the same design as the new Nokia 7.2. So you get a waterdrop style notch display at the front with a round camera module at the back housing triple cameras. The handset is priced at Rs 15,999 and is already listed on Amazon India.

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with support for HDR10. It is also protected with Gorilla Glass 3 and offers 500 nits peak brightness. Even the back gets similar Gorilla Glass protection at the front with a frosted finish, just like the Nokia 7.2. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

IN the camera department you get a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front you get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

The handset also offers dual-SIM options with a dedicated microSD card slot of up to 512GB. Rest of the features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, 4G LTE and a 3,500mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The handset was announced in two colours, Ceramic Black and Ice, but as of now, only the former one is available.

Launch offers include a cashback of Rs 2,000 if you purchase the phone using an HDFC Bank debit card and a discount of up Rs 10,100 when you exchange your old smartphone.

