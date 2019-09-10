Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 to Launch Soon in India as Phones Listed on Official Website

Both, the Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, will sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, a 3,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and run on Android 9.0 Pie.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
After showcasing Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at IFA 2019 just a few days back, HMD Global is now gearing up to launch the two new smartphones soon in India. Both the smartphones have been listed on the Nokia India website with full specifications, hinting that the phones may start selling in the Indian market in the coming days. Though the official website doesn’t give a release date, Nokia has reportedly sent out invites for a September 11 event, which may see the launch of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 in the country.

At the time of its launch at IFA, the company had said that the price of Nokia 6.2 will start at $220 (around Rs 15,800), whereas the Nokia 7.2 will cost users $330 (around Rs 23,800) or more depending on the variant. HMD Global had also announced that both Nokia smartphones were ready for Android 10 and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years.

The phones have some common features like a 3,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras and both run on Android 9.0 Pie. Both the phones will sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, waterdrop-style notch with a fairly thick chin and curved edges and a circular camera module that will house the three image sensors as well as an LED flash. There will also be a standard fingerprint reader on both the phones under the camera bump, instead of the under-display sensors found on phones nowadays. However, Nokia 7.2 scores over Nokia 6.2 when it comes to specifications like processor and camera. Nokia 7.2 gets the faster Snapdragon 660 compared to Nokia 6.2’s Snapdragon 636. On the Nokia 7.2, the three-camera set-up includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with Quad Pixel technology along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera as well. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.2 sports a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, with the rest of the sensors being the same. The two phones also differ in terms of RAM and storage options. Nokia 6.2 will offer either 3 or 4GB of RAM with storage starting from 32GB and going up to 128GB, whereas Nokia 7.2 will come with an additional 6GB RAM variant along with the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
