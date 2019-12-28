Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nokia 6.2 Receives December Security Patch with Latest Android 9 Update

Nokia 6.2's December 2019 security patch has significant changes, fixing critical security vulnerabilies in the Media framework.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Nokia 6.2 Receives December Security Patch with Latest Android 9 Update
Nokia 6.2 (Source-Nokia India Official Website)

A number of Nokia phones are getting monthly security patches well on time, ever since HMD Global partnered with CGI and Google Cloud for the same. The move has delivered an even better device experience for Nokia phone users. Recently, a number of Nokia phones, including Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 3.2 got the latest Android 9 Pie monthly security patches. Now, next in the queue is Nokia 6.2, as the users have also started to report about the update.

HMD Global has begun the rollout of the new December security update, along with a new Pie build for its Nokia 6.2 smartphone. The update is now available for users in Pakistan, and the update size of the new Nokia 6.2 December update is 225.8MB. As reported in Nokia and HMD Global tracker NPU, the update carries the Android 9 Pie build version V1.160 along with December 2019 security patch.

The new December 2019 security patch in the Nokia 6.2 comes with significant changes, fixing critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. It also includes improved system stability, UI enhancements and more. To download the latest update, users will have to either check their push notification or update it manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

As for Nokia 6.2, it is HMD Global’s Android One mid-range smartphone and is likely to receive the Android 10 OS update, sometime around Q1 2020.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

