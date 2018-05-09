Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability

Amazon has recently listed the latest variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) with the enhanced memory on its e-commerce portal. The new 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6 (2018), which was recently announced by HMD Global, has now been put up for sale on the Amazon website with a starting date for the sale listed as May 13. Amazon has also begun registrations for the 'Notify Me' option for the new Nokia variant. While the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant of the smartphone is being retailed at Rs 16,999, price for the new 4GB RAM variant has not been disclosed as of now.As per the listing on Amazon India, the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant will be up for sale along with some launch offers. These offers include a no-cost EMI as well as a Rs 2000 cashback for Airtel 4G subscribers. Airtel users will also be getting a free Airtel TV subscription along with the Nokia 6 (2018). In addition to this, the launch offers include a free 12 months damage insurance by Servify and a 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip. Buyers can also avail free customisable prints or 20 percent off on purchases through Picsdream Moments & Memories.Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. Nokia 6 (2018) will also feature HMD Global’s proprietary ‘Bothie effect’ which was first featured in the Nokia 8, powered by the company’s Dual-Sight technology.Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) will draw its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.