Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco to Launch in India Today - All You Need to Know

HMD Global is all set to launch its three new phones in India today namely - Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018). Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, all the three phones are Android One devices which means that the smartphones will be staying up to date with regular security updates from Google and will sport a stock Android UI. All the three smartphones will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Below are the specifications of the devices along with the features they offer:-The New Nokia 6 sports a unibody with a 2.5D display and Corning Gorilla Glass on top in a 6-inch body. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be available in two memory options - 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone will run Android Oreo and will support USB-C fast-charging and Nokia spatial audio. It will be up for purchase in three colour blends: Black/Copper, White/Iron and Blue/Gold.Nokia 7 Plus has was also unveiled by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with ZEISS optics in its 12MP wide-angle primary camera and 13MP secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom. The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colouw options: Black/Copper and White/Copper.Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum. It will sport a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. On the optics front, the smartphone will comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.