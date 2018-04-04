Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know

HMD Global has launched three new smartphones in the Nokia line-up in India namely, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. First unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 held in Barcelona, the new Nokia devices cater to different price segments and boast of different sets of features, a common one being Zeiss optics on their cameras and the latest Android Oreo operating system. The Nokia 6 (2018) has been priced at Rs 16,999, Nokia 7 Plus at Rs 25,99 while the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for Rs 49,999. Pre-bookings for the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will start from April 20 and the smartphones will start retailing from April 30. Nokia 6 (2018), on the other hand, will be available for purchase starting April 6.The new Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and being an Android One device, dons a stock Android UI and promises timely security and feature updates by Google.In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with Zeiss optics, f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. Nokia 6 (2018) will also feature HMD Global’s proprietary ‘Bothie effect’ which was first featured in the Nokia 8, powered by the company’s Dual-Sight technology.Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) will draw its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.Nokia 7 Plus has also been unveiled by HMD Global in India today. The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colour options: Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery.On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with Zeiss optics in its 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and 13-megapixel secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.Nokia 8 Sirocco comes as a flagship offering by HMD Global in this series. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series Aluminium. It sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.On the optics front, the smartphone comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.HMD Global also mentioned its entry-level smartphone offering launched last month, the Nokia 1 Android Oreo Go edition smartphone, a version of Android optimised for smartphones with 1GB or less of RAM.