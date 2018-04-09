English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 6 (2018) to Get 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Soon: Report
There is larger memory variant of the new Nokia 6 (2018) in line.
Nokia 6 (2018). (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
After the recent launch of three new smartphones in the Indian market, HMD Global looks set to bring a new variant of its most budget device of the three, namely the Nokia 6 (2018). As per a new report, an upcoming version of the Nokia 6 will carry an increased memory offering, with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage. The report mentions that the smartphone might be available by as early as next week and may carry a price tag of Rs 18,999, as opposed to the launch price of the 3GB RAM variant of Rs 16,999.
First unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, the new Nokia 6 (2018) is essentially an upgrade to the last year's Nokia 6 launched by Nokia. The new Nokia 6.1 carries some upgrades over its predecessor. For instance, Nokia has done away with the capacitive touch keys and the device now uses three touch keys in its place at the bottom bezel. Even the built of the smartphone has been improved, thanks to a new metal unibody design made of 6000 series Aluminium. The fingerprint sensor is now sported at the back of the smartphone in a small and elegant circle, in comparison to its front placement in the older model.
Nokia 6 Specifications
The new Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and being an Android One device, dons a stock Android UI and promises timely security and feature updates by Google.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) draws its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.
Alongside the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia had also announced two other smartphone models, namely the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The smartphones have been priced at Rs 25,99 and Rs 49,999 respectively. Pre-bookings for the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will start from April 20 and the smartphones will start retailing from April 30. Nokia 6 (2018), on the other hand, has been made available for purchase starting April 6 on retail stores including Sangeetha Mobiles, Big C, Poorvika Mobiles, Croma and Reliance Digital. The report mentiones that the new variant of the Nokia 6 (2018), if not launched next week, will be introduced within this month itself.
