Nokia 6.3's Alleged Renders Surface Online, Quad Rear Cameras and Design Tipped

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global is reportedly working on a new smartphone that would succeed the Nokia 6.2. Dubbed as Nokia 6.3 (could be called Nokia 6.4), the smartphone is said to pack quad rear cameras and a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Notably, its high resolution alleged renders have also been leaked, courtesy notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the name OnLeaks. The phone is showcased in Blue colour with black gradient finish. Other possible features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The tipster through a post on Voice further claims that the Nokia 6.3 (or Nokia 6.4) would measure 164.9mm high, 76.8mm wide and 9.2mm thick (10.1mm with the rear camera bump). It is slightly bigger than the Nokia 6.2 that measures 159.88x75.11x8.25mm. The renders also highlight its quad rear cameras that sit inside a similar circular module like its predecessor. The camera specifications remain unclear, at the moment. Besides, the tipster adds that "a pretty solid mid-range Nokia phone is expected to unveil no later than April." A report by NokiaPowerUser published last month had suggested that the Nokia 6.3 smartphone could come with a 4,500mAh. Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone.

If Nokia is indeed working on the successor of the Nokia 6.2, we can expect some tweaks in the camera and an upgraded mobile processor in the next model. To recall, the Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. Lastly, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 3,500mAh battery.