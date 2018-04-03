Nokia 6 Gets Second Price Cut Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch

HMD Global has announced a second price cut for its Nokia 6 3GB RAM variant. The Nokia 6 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999, after receiving a discount of Rs 500 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,999 in India last year as an Amazon India exclusive and has earlier received a price cut of Rs 1,500. The new price comes just before the launch of the Nokia 6 (2018) that is expected to take place in the country on Wednesday, April 4.Nokia is all set to introduce new smartphones in India tomorrow where it is expected to unveil the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco, which was first showcased at MWC 2018.Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and a metal unibody design. The display on Nokia 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass atop and comes with a pixel density of 403 ppi. The device sports a fingerprint sensor below the display as well. Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM.The smartphone comes with 32GB internal storage and support for mircoSD card to expand memory up to 128GB. It features a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of the camera, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor at the back, while its front snapper has an 8-megapixel sensor.