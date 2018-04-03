English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 6 Gets Second Price Cut Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch
The Nokia 6 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999, after receiving a discount of Rs 500 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 13,499.
Nokia 6 3GB RAM Smartphone Gets Second Price Cut Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch (image: News18.com)
HMD Global has announced a second price cut for its Nokia 6 3GB RAM variant. The Nokia 6 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999, after receiving a discount of Rs 500 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,999 in India last year as an Amazon India exclusive and has earlier received a price cut of Rs 1,500. The new price comes just before the launch of the Nokia 6 (2018) that is expected to take place in the country on Wednesday, April 4.
Also Read: WhatsApp Via Facebook Servers: Should You be Worried About WhatsApp Data Privacy?
Nokia is all set to introduce new smartphones in India tomorrow where it is expected to unveil the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco, which was first showcased at MWC 2018.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Buyers to Get Free Mi Earphones During Mi Fan Festival
Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and a metal unibody design. The display on Nokia 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass atop and comes with a pixel density of 403 ppi. The device sports a fingerprint sensor below the display as well. Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM.
The smartphone comes with 32GB internal storage and support for mircoSD card to expand memory up to 128GB. It features a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of the camera, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor at the back, while its front snapper has an 8-megapixel sensor.
Also Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also Read: WhatsApp Via Facebook Servers: Should You be Worried About WhatsApp Data Privacy?
Nokia is all set to introduce new smartphones in India tomorrow where it is expected to unveil the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco, which was first showcased at MWC 2018.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Buyers to Get Free Mi Earphones During Mi Fan Festival
Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and a metal unibody design. The display on Nokia 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass atop and comes with a pixel density of 403 ppi. The device sports a fingerprint sensor below the display as well. Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM.
The smartphone comes with 32GB internal storage and support for mircoSD card to expand memory up to 128GB. It features a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of the camera, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor at the back, while its front snapper has an 8-megapixel sensor.
Also Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Pakistan's Shadab Khan Fined for Violation in West Indies T20I
- 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
- CWG 2018: Channel 9 Loses Accreditation for Violating Opening Ceremony Embargo
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches